Longhorns DL Jones Signs with NM State

W.T. White defensive lineman Gabe Jones capped an accolade-filled senior season with an NCAA Division I football scholarship.

Jones signed with New Mexico State on Wednesday. The Aggies, under new head coach Jerry Kill, will play in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday in Detroit.

Jones (6-foot-4, 265 pounds) earned defensive player of the year honors in District 6-5A Div. I. He recorded 64 tackles, including 19 for loss, with eight sacks. He also had seven touchdowns, including six on offense as a tight end.

Recruiting interest picked up for Jones after he helped lead the Longhorns to a 5-3 district record and a third straight playoff appearance.