Favorites of 2022: Betts Finds Niche in NIL Landscape

It’s been a bit over a year since the NCAA lifted its ban on college athletes making money on their name, image, and likeness (NIL). This fall, sports editor Todd Jorgenson told the story of how Jack Betts, an Episcopal School of Dallas alumnus from the Park Cities, used his business savvy to become a pioneer in the NIL space.

It was one of People Newspapers editor William Taylor’s favorite stories of the year, too.

“Plenty has and will be written about the impact of new Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) regulations on major college athletics,” Taylor wrote. “But this story about a ESD grad at a smaller college provided an unexpected perspective on the issue.”

