Salma and Sofia Salvaggio attend a North Dallas private school their parents prefer not to identify. PHOTOS: Courtesy Martha Salvaggio
Readers’ Choice: The Salvaggio Sisters Write, Illustrate Book

Are you having trouble beating anxiety? Perhaps you should search out childlike advice.

Our October issue introduced Salma and Sofia Salvaggio.

When not gardening or studying other subjects, the Preston Hollow sisters channeled their pandemic stress during COVID-19 lockdowns into a research project and then that research project into writing and illustrating a book.

“We did research on yoga, breathing, meditation, hobbies, and other techniques to help with anxiety,” Salma said.

They made such an impression that readers voted them our 2022 Reader’s Choice Persons of the Year. Thank you to all those who submitted nominations in October and voted in our online poll in November.

The 9- and 10-year-olds finished Beat Anxiety: Help for Kids of All Ages in early 2022, filling it with information, ideas, and activities to help children overcome anxiety and worry. Their parents self-published it.

The girls also launched the Always Be Kind Foundation, named after their slogan. Visit smartandsassysisters.com to learn more.

William Taylor

