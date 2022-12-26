The Newsmakers

Margo Goodwin

Highland Park’s first female mayor may no longer be on the town council, but she’s had a busy year. She co-chaired the Junior League of Dallas’ Centennial celebration and served as an honorary chair of Preservation Park Cities’ largest fundraiser, the Distinguished Speaker luncheon.

Donna Pierce

Highland Park ISD’s beloved “Star Lady” former longtime astronomy teacher and former girls’ golf coach may be retired, but she’s hardly slowing down. She was the star of the 2022 Park Cities Fourth of July Parade as its grand marshal.

Daniel Drabinski

The financial adviser and longtime Moody Family YMCA board member received MassMutual Foundation’s 2022 Platinum Community Service Award for his volunteer work with the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. The honor comes with a $25,000 grant to the Y, making it the highest of three yearly awards given by the foundation.

Jerry Jones

One can’t deny the billionaire Dallas Cowboys owner made headlines this year. Shortly before Thanksgiving, the Washington Post published a 1957 photo that showed Jones standing among a crowd of white teenagers who blocked the path of six Black students attempting to desegregate an Arkansas high school. Jones has said he was there to watch, not participate, but the photo’s publication has sparked debate about issues of race and power in America and the NFL.