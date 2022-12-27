Once Holidays Pass, Make Time for Simple Gatherings Like a Brunch

Between shopping, gift wrapping, party planning, cooking, and entertaining, a quiet get-together with friends may not have fit into holiday festivities.

January’s relative peace offers an ideal time to plan simple gatherings, and the simplest of all is a weekend brunch.

Eggs or egg casseroles, bacon or ham, artisan rolls or homemade muffins, and a bowl of seasonal fruit allow for advance preparation so I can spend time with guests instead of in the kitchen.

When I want to elevate the experience, I welcome our guests with a chilled glass of sparkling cava or prosecco. Both are affordable but add an air of festivity to an otherwise simple occasion.

Chilling champagne flutes for thirty minutes in the fridge, or better yet, the freezer, creates a frosty coating on each glass that’s especially pretty when sparkling wine is poured and served.

Pampering guests is always my goal, no matter how casual the gathering.

When it comes to brunch, a coffee station in the kitchen or on a buffet offers a multitude of options to transform an ordinary cup of coffee into a decadent experience.

Assemble mugs or cups, saucers, and spoons on a tray. Add bowls of cinnamon sticks, cocoa, nutmeg, and whipped heavy cream so guests can customize their coffee.

I’ve found guests love this added touch.

During family brunch celebrations, I have always gravitated toward the station where chefs serve freshly made pancakes hot off the griddle.

Pancakes are an easy addition to the menu when planning an at-home weekend brunch. Best of all, pancakes can be prepared before guests arrive, arranged on a platter, covered with foil, and kept warm in a warm oven.

My recipe for light and fluffy sour cream pancakes is topped with bananas foster syrup, inspired by an unforgettable anniversary dinner at Brennan’s in Houston years ago.

Bananas Foster, traditionally served over vanilla ice cream, delights palates when bananas are lightly sauteed in a syrup of brown sugar, rum, and banana liqueur. It’s no wonder this sublime dessert has endured since 1951.

My brunch-time twist on this classic recipe ensures your weekend brunch will be equally memorable.

Sour Cream Pancakes with Bananas Foster Syrup

PANCAKES

Ingredients:

2 cups flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon salt

3 eggs

1 cup milk

½ cup sour cream

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 175 degrees. Lightly grease a griddle or large nonstick skillet with vegetable oil and heat over medium heat.

In a large bowl, stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt until well blended. In a medium bowl, whisk eggs, then whisk in milk, sour cream, and vanilla. Pour the milk mixture into the flour mixture, stirring just until the ingredients are incorporated.

Ladle the batter onto the griddle, adjusting heat if needed, to form 4 ½-inch round pancakes. When bubbles form on top, and the underside is golden brown, flip the pancakes and cook until the underside is browned.

Transfer them to a large platter, cover with foil, and place in the oven to stay warm. Continue with the remaining batter and serve with Bananas Foster Syrup.

Yield: 16 4 1/2 -inch pancakes

Bananas Foster Syrup

Ingredients:

3 firm ripe bananas, peeled

½ cup unsalted butter

1 cup light brown sugar, packed

1 cup maple syrup

2 tablespoons rum or ½ teaspoon rum extract

Directions:

Slice bananas into ½-inch thick slices and set them aside. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add brown sugar, maple syrup, rum, and vanilla, and stir until the mixture is smooth. Raise the heat to medium, bring it to a boil, and cook until it foams, stirring frequently.

Cook 5 minutes more, then reduce the heat to simmer and stir in bananas.

Transfer to a chafing dish and keep warm.

Yield: 5 to 6 cups syrup