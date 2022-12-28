Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Favorites of 2022: ‘Ukrainians Are Very Brave’ But Need Our Help

After Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, many North Texans sought to try to support Ukrainians and some had a personal connection to the country. D Magazine senior digital editor (formerly People Newspapers digital editor) Bethany Erickson wrote about how one such person, the owner of Ukie Style in the Preston Valley Shopping Center, marshaled resources for Ukraine this spring. 

It was one of Erickson’s favorite stories of the year.

(Read: All of our favorites of 2022)

“I think (the story) just really shows how Dallas can pull together to help people,” Erickson said. 

Read the story here.

