Preston Hollow Crime Reports Dec. 19-25
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CHRISTMAS COPPER CAPER
A thief stole copper then evaded officers by vehicle before 3:33 a.m. Dec. 25 in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.
19 Monday
A vehicle struck a crosswalk pole and caused damage to it before 3:53 a.m. in the 8800 block of Lemmon Avenue.
Before 4 p.m., a vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Preston Center.
Stolen at an unlisted time: a woman’s car from the parking lot of Preston Center.
A shoplifter stole from a store in Preston Forest Village at an unlisted time.
A destructor damaged a man’s property in Preston Royal Village at an unlisted time.
A thief stole from a man in NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.
20 Tuesday
An unknown burglar entered a woman’s car and stole stuff before 2:49 a.m. in the parking lot of Preston Center.
A robber stole a watch and flashed a gun at the end of an event at Comerica Bank in the 5200 block of Forest Lane before 10:25 a.m.
A robber entered a home and stole property by force before 5:07 p.m. in the 12300 block of Hillcrest Road.
Stolen before 6:49 p.m.: a woman’s rear license plate in a parking lot in the 5300 block of Forest Lane.
A shoplifter stole from the Central Market in Preston Oaks at an unlisted time.
Stolen at an unlisted time: a woman’s vehicle from the parking lot of Emerson on Harvest Hill.
Someone stole from a woman in NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.
21 Wednesday
A burglar forced entry into a man’s car and stole stuff from it before 12:36 p.m. in the parking lot of Lowe’s in the 11900 block of Inwood Road.
A man’s car was broken into and property was stolen before 1:02 p.m. in the 5100 block of Stonegate Road.
An unwelcome guest got a criminal trespass warning before 1:18 p.m. at an office building in the 4300 block of West Northwest Highway.
A thief stole from a retail store in NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.
22 Thursday
An unwelcome guest trespassed on a woman’s property before 12:20 a.m. in the 6800 block of Walnut Hill Lane.
A burglar entered a man’s apartment and stole his property before 1:16 a.m. in the 6100 block of Averill Way.
Found property was reported before 8:31 a.m. in the 11600 block of Forest Creek Place.
Burglarized before 10:39 a.m.: a woman’s vehicle in the 5700 block of Caruth Boulevard.
Stolen before 3:46 p.m.: a vehicle and purse from outside a home in the 12500 block of Sunlight Drive.
Before 5:04 p.m., an unknown destructor damaged and removed a man’s property in the parking lot of Rex’s Seafood and Market.
A shoplifter stole from a store in NorthPark Center before 9:11 p.m.
Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s backpack from his car in the parking lot of Preston Center.
A thief stole a woman’s property at an unlisted time in the 5100 block of Meadow Crest Drive.
23 Friday
An abandoned vehicle was left blocking traffic in the 8000 block of Lemmon Avenue before 8:57 a.m.
Before 9:07 a.m., a thief was caught driving a man’s car without consent in the 4200 block of Bonham St. The driver also damaged the man’s property.
A vehicle blocking the road was towed before 9:21 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Northwest Highway.
A reckless driver got in a collision but didn’t leave their required information before 9:40 a.m. in the 4400 block of Bonham Street.
A stolen vehicle was recovered before 12:03 p.m. in the 6600 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.
An unknown thief damaged and stole a woman’s property in a parking lot in the 4300 block of West Northwest Highway before 2:32 p.m.
A burglar broke a woman’s car window before 6 p.m. and stole her things in the parking lot of NorthPark Center.
Before 6:04 p.m., unknown burglars stole property from a man’s vehicle in the 4300 block of West Lovers Lane.
24 Saturday
Damaged before 1:31 a.m.: the door of the 7-Eleven in the 10800 block of Preston Road.
Before 5:49 a.m., a man’s catalytic converter was stolen in the 7300 block of Woodthrush Drive.
A burglar entered an office building in the 5200 block of West Lovers Lane and committed theft before 7:40 a.m.
A shoplifter received a criminal trespass warning at NorthPark Center before 9 a.m.
A reckless driver hit a woman’s car in the parking lot of Preston Center at an unlisted time.
25 Sunday
Stolen before 9:31 a.m.: a man’s firearm from his car parked outside a home in the 5600 block of Boca Raton Drive.
A jerk caused severe injury to a dog by dragging it with a stolen vehicle before 11:31 a.m. in the 11600 block of Preston Road.