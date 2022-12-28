Preston Hollow Crime Reports Dec. 19-25

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CHRISTMAS COPPER CAPER

A thief stole copper then evaded officers by vehicle before 3:33 a.m. Dec. 25 in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

19 Monday

A vehicle struck a crosswalk pole and caused damage to it before 3:53 a.m. in the 8800 block of Lemmon Avenue.

Before 4 p.m., a vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Preston Center.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a woman’s car from the parking lot of Preston Center.

A shoplifter stole from a store in Preston Forest Village at an unlisted time.

A destructor damaged a man’s property in Preston Royal Village at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from a man in NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

20 Tuesday

PHOTO: Pixabay

An unknown burglar entered a woman’s car and stole stuff before 2:49 a.m. in the parking lot of Preston Center.

A robber stole a watch and flashed a gun at the end of an event at Comerica Bank in the 5200 block of Forest Lane before 10:25 a.m.

A robber entered a home and stole property by force before 5:07 p.m. in the 12300 block of Hillcrest Road.

Stolen before 6:49 p.m.: a woman’s rear license plate in a parking lot in the 5300 block of Forest Lane.

A shoplifter stole from the Central Market in Preston Oaks at an unlisted time.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a woman’s vehicle from the parking lot of Emerson on Harvest Hill.

Someone stole from a woman in NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

21 Wednesday

A burglar forced entry into a man’s car and stole stuff from it before 12:36 p.m. in the parking lot of Lowe’s in the 11900 block of Inwood Road.

A man’s car was broken into and property was stolen before 1:02 p.m. in the 5100 block of Stonegate Road.

PHOTO: Unsplash

An unwelcome guest got a criminal trespass warning before 1:18 p.m. at an office building in the 4300 block of West Northwest Highway.

A thief stole from a retail store in NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

22 Thursday

An unwelcome guest trespassed on a woman’s property before 12:20 a.m. in the 6800 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

A burglar entered a man’s apartment and stole his property before 1:16 a.m. in the 6100 block of Averill Way.

Found property was reported before 8:31 a.m. in the 11600 block of Forest Creek Place.

Burglarized before 10:39 a.m.: a woman’s vehicle in the 5700 block of Caruth Boulevard.

Stolen before 3:46 p.m.: a vehicle and purse from outside a home in the 12500 block of Sunlight Drive.

Before 5:04 p.m., an unknown destructor damaged and removed a man’s property in the parking lot of Rex’s Seafood and Market.

A shoplifter stole from a store in NorthPark Center before 9:11 p.m.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s backpack from his car in the parking lot of Preston Center.

A thief stole a woman’s property at an unlisted time in the 5100 block of Meadow Crest Drive.

23 Friday

PHOTO: Unpslash

An abandoned vehicle was left blocking traffic in the 8000 block of Lemmon Avenue before 8:57 a.m.

Before 9:07 a.m., a thief was caught driving a man’s car without consent in the 4200 block of Bonham St. The driver also damaged the man’s property.

A vehicle blocking the road was towed before 9:21 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Northwest Highway.

A reckless driver got in a collision but didn’t leave their required information before 9:40 a.m. in the 4400 block of Bonham Street.

A stolen vehicle was recovered before 12:03 p.m. in the 6600 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

An unknown thief damaged and stole a woman’s property in a parking lot in the 4300 block of West Northwest Highway before 2:32 p.m.

A burglar broke a woman’s car window before 6 p.m. and stole her things in the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

Before 6:04 p.m., unknown burglars stole property from a man’s vehicle in the 4300 block of West Lovers Lane.

24 Saturday

Damaged before 1:31 a.m.: the door of the 7-Eleven in the 10800 block of Preston Road.

PHOTO: Pixabay

Before 5:49 a.m., a man’s catalytic converter was stolen in the 7300 block of Woodthrush Drive.

A burglar entered an office building in the 5200 block of West Lovers Lane and committed theft before 7:40 a.m.

A shoplifter received a criminal trespass warning at NorthPark Center before 9 a.m.

A reckless driver hit a woman’s car in the parking lot of Preston Center at an unlisted time.

25 Sunday

Stolen before 9:31 a.m.: a man’s firearm from his car parked outside a home in the 5600 block of Boca Raton Drive.

A jerk caused severe injury to a dog by dragging it with a stolen vehicle before 11:31 a.m. in the 11600 block of Preston Road.