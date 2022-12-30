Faith Friday: Orchestra of New Spain Hosting Epiphany Concerts
Following the program of Christmas “villancicos” at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Orchestra of New Spain will host two Epiphany concerts
The original program has been modified to include a Chaconne of Purcell, and an organ solo of Juan Cabanilles. A work of Cuban Esteban Salas was removed to allow more of the popular “villancicos” of Antonio Soler.
The concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at St. Philip Apostle Catholic Church at 8131 Military Parkway and at 2 p.m. Jan. 8 at St. Luke United Community Methodist Church a 5710 E. R.L. Thornton Freeway.
For more information, visit Orchestra of New Spain’s website.