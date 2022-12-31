Favorites of 2022: Two Local Men Help Ukrainian Refugees

This summer, food writer Kersten Rettig told the story of how Highland Park alumnus Wade Nicolas joined a relief team putting together the World Central Kitchen in Przemysl, Poland, to help Ukrainian refugees and restauranteur Shannon Wynne helped raise $250,000 for World Central Kitchen via his restaurants in Dallas.

It was one of Rettig’s favorite stories of the year.

“When folks like Wade and Shannon, two Highland Park men who don’t know each other but would get on well if they did, decide to make a difference, they do it with intention and success,” Rettig wrote.

