PHOTO: Kim Leeson for SMU
Work Beginning on Garry Weber End Zone Complex Project

Rachel Snyder

The Garry Weber End Zone football stadium expansion project begins Jan. 3 with the start of construction demolition. 

Construction traffic will enter using SMU Boulevard west from Central Expressway, travel south on Bush Avenue, then west on Mockingbird Lane to the site’s entrance. It will exit at Ownby Drive, and travel east on Mockingbird Lane to Central Expressway. Flagmen will be on-site to help direct traffic.

The Garry Weber End Zone Complex will connect the Gerald J. Ford Stadium’s existing east and west gate entries. Its three levels will include new locker rooms, a weight room, meeting rooms, a full-team auditorium, and a kitchen and training table to support all 484 SMU student-athletes. The new facility will also house football coaches, support staff, and video and recruiting services.

The new south end zone structure will provide additional seating, suites, and concessions. 

The project is expected to be completed in August of 2024.

