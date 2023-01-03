Dallas Historical Society to Celebrate 100 Years

The Dallas Historical Society will host its Centennial Champagne Reception and Open House on Jan. 19 to celebrate 100 years of preserving Dallas’ heritage and future.

The reception will be held at the Hall of State at Fair Park and will feature remarks and a toast surrounded by the architecture and art created for the Texas Centennial in 1936, as well as an exhibit from the DHS’s collection of more than 3 million rare artifacts.

One of the attractions is the new interactive Texas Liberty Forever: The Battle of the Alamo diorama with the DHS education director and curator available to answer questions.

The event, hosted by DHS executive director Karl Chiao and with Louise Phinney Caldwell as the honorary chair, will have doors open and registration available from 4 to 6 p.m., with the remarks and toast at 5 p.m.

Tickets include drinks and hors d’oevres and are available for $100 each on the society’s website.