Out & About: JLD Timeless Treasures Auction

The Junior League of Dallas uncovered “Timeless Treasures” at the annual auction on Nov. 5 at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. This year’s theme emphasized the value of JLD’s many community partners, donors, and members.

The evening included a silent auction, dancing, gaming, and a diamond pull courtesy of Cook Diamonds, plus musical performances by an ensemble from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and The Special Edition Band.

Patrons also enjoyed a bonus after-hours adventure to “Stay & Play” in the Museum from 10 p.m. until midnight.

Some popular auction items included a trip for four to Costa Rica, staycations at The Joule – Dallas and Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, and front-row Mavericks tickets.

The auction, co-chaired by Carrie Hill and Jennifer Welden, benefited the league’s Community Service Fund, which supports community grants and programs in alignment with the league’s mission.