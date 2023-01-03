Out & About: Planned Parenthood Annual Dallas Awards

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas’ 32nd-annual Dallas Awards event in November raised $3 million for the reproductive healthcare provider.

During the Nov. 9 event at the Winspear Opera House, advocate Debbie Barnes received the Gertrude Shelburne Humanitarian Award. Attendees enjoyed performances by Booker T. Washington High School student Shelby Johnson, the Voices of Light Gospel Choir, and more.

This year’s event co-chairs, Joanne and Alysa Teichman, also hosted a Nov. 8 reception ahead of the main event at the Teichman’s Preston Hollow home with sushi, sliders, and desserts from Shinsei Catering by chef Kent Rathburn.

The Annual Dallas Awards is the signature benefit for Planned Parenthood in Dallas. For more information, visit the organization’s website.

Lisa and Peter Kraus with Debbie Barnes Abby Evans and Jessica Bolander Kara Goss, Alysa Teichman, Joanne Teichman, Selwyn Rayzor, and Jennifer Karol Dr. Larry Kogan, Lily Barnes, Michael DeSio, and Sophie Barnes PHOTOS: Kristina Bowman Photography