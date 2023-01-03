Tuesday, January 3, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Joanne and Charles Teichman, Alysa Teichman, and Ken Lambrecht, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, at the VIP reception ahead of the 32nd-annual Dallas Awards. PHOTO: Kristina Bowman Photography
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Out & About: Planned Parenthood Annual Dallas Awards

Staff Report 0 Comments

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas’ 32nd-annual Dallas Awards event in November raised $3 million for the reproductive healthcare provider.

During the Nov. 9 event at the Winspear Opera House, advocate Debbie Barnes received the Gertrude Shelburne Humanitarian Award. Attendees enjoyed performances by Booker T. Washington High School student Shelby Johnson, the Voices of Light Gospel Choir, and more.

This year’s event co-chairs, Joanne and Alysa Teichman, also hosted a Nov. 8 reception ahead of the main event at the Teichman’s Preston Hollow home with sushi, sliders, and desserts from Shinsei Catering by chef Kent Rathburn. 

The Annual Dallas Awards is the signature benefit for Planned Parenthood in Dallas. For more information, visit the organization’s website.

Lisa and Peter Kraus with Debbie Barnes
Abby Evans and Jessica Bolander
Kara Goss, Alysa Teichman, Joanne Teichman, Selwyn Rayzor, and Jennifer Karol
Dr. Larry Kogan, Lily Barnes, Michael DeSio, and Sophie Barnes
PHOTOS: Kristina Bowman Photography

You May Also Like

Meet Our Persons of the Year

Bethany Erickson 0

Second Chapter Bookstore Starts New Chapter

Rachel Snyder 0

Lighthouse Artspace, Immersive Van Gogh Dallas Partners with The Stewpot’s Art Program

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.