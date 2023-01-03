Pixar STEM Exhibit Opens at Perot Museum

“The Science Behind Pixar” is now open at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and will run until early September.

The almost 10,000-square-foot exhibition offers a unique look a the Pixar process by showing visitors the science and technology needed to create its animated films and characters.

Presented in English and digitally in Spanish, “The Science Behind Pixar” presents dozens of hands-on activities, firsthand accounts from the studios’ production teams, and life-size recreations of Pixar characters including Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Ian Lightfoot, Edna Mode, and WALL•E.

“We tend to overlook that science is all around us and frequently in unexpected places,” said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott CEO of the Perot Museum. “This exhibition offers a chance to step into the shoes of a Pixar artist to explore the technical aspects and precision that bring these treasured films and characters to the big screen.”

Visitors will be able to see eight technical steps — modeling, rigging, surfaces, sets and cameras, animation, simulation, lighting, and rendering — to gain a better understanding of the filmmaking process.

“‘The Science Behind Pixar’ is an interactive exhibit that offers people a hands-on opportunity to understand how we make our films,” said Jim Morris, president of Pixar Animation Studios. “At Pixar, we use science, technology, engineering, art, and math — along with a significant dash of creativity and fun — and this exhibit is truly a great demonstration of how all those ingredients come together in our filmmaking process.”

Tickets for the Perot Museum are $25 for adults and $15 for youth, with an additional cost of $12 for adults and $10 for youth for “The Science Behind Pixar.” Children under 2 are free. Perot Museum members receive a discount of $9 for all ages for the special exhibit.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit PerotMuseum.com.