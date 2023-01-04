Preston Hollow Crime Reports Dec. 26-Jan. 1

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CONSTRUCTION CONUNDRUM

A thief stole wallboard from a construction site in the 4200 block of Middleton Road before 8:28 a.m. Dec. 29.

26 Monday

An under-the-influence shopper who stole services received a public intoxication charge at NorthPark Center before 10:30 a.m.

A NorthPark Center visitor received a criminal trespass warning before 2:29 p.m.

An unwelcome guest was warned not to return to NorthPark Center before 2:44 p.m.

Removed before 2:56 p.m.: a woman’s property at NorthPark Center.

A man’s vehicle was stolen before 5:23 p.m. from the parking lot of Lowe’s in the 11900 block of Inwood Road.

A business reported a robbery before 5:37 p.m. at Preston Center.

Someone stole from a woman at an unlisted time in a home in the 6500 block of Dykes Way.

27 Tuesday

A man’s vehicle was operated by a thief without his consent before 5:48 a.m. in the 6300 block of Churchill Lane.

Someone stole from a woman at FOX Corporate Housing in the 8500 block of Preston Road at an unlisted time.

A woman’s property was damaged at an unlisted time in the 4900 block of Elsby Avenue.

28 Wednesday

A man was verbally assaulted before 1:42 p.m. at a home in the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway.

Before 6:41 p.m., a trespasser received a criminal trespass warning at Walgreens in the 6700 block of West Northwest Highway.

A woman’s things were stolen from her unlocked car parked at the Semones Family YMCA before 6:45 p.m.

Nonviolent family offenses took place at an unlisted time in an apartment in the 4500 block of Glenwick Lane.

A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time at the Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

A shopper stole property from a department store in NorthPark Center without consent at an unlisted time.

29 Thursday

Before 6:22 a.m., abandoned property was reported on the roadway in the 7200 block of Inwood Road.

A man’s property was removed from the 4700 block of Allencrest Lane before 3:48 p.m.

Burglarized before 6:41 p.m.: a woman’s home in the 9300 block of Guernsey Lane.

A shoplifter (who was also in possession of drug paraphernalia and unknown pills) stole from a NorthPark Center retail store before 8:21 p.m.

A reckless driver hit a man’s vehicle, then fled the scene without leaving information in the parking lot of NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

30 Friday

A theft preliminary investigation took place before 3:24 p.m. at a bank in Preston Center.

A woman’s vehicle was stolen before 6:23 p.m. from the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

Before 6:25 p.m., there was an aggravated robbery against a man in the parking lot of Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning before 8:11 p.m. at the CitiChurch of Dallas.

31 Saturday

Stolen before 10:14 a.m.: a woman’s license plate off of her car in the parking lot of the Elan at Bluffview apartments.

A disturbing shopper was given a criminal trespass warning at NorthPark Center before 10:24 a.m.

A man’s car was stolen from the parking lot of NorthPark Center before 1:30 p.m.

Reported before 3:02 p.m.: an abandoned firearm in the parking lot of Preston Center.

An injured person was reported before 10:32 p.m. in the 6100 block of Lupton Drive.

A thief stole from a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

1 Sunday

A drunk driver was caught before 4:12 a.m. in the 7000 block of the Dallas North Tollway.

A woman’s package was stolen from her porch before 9:37 p.m. in the 6500 block of Northaven Road.

An injured person was reported before 11:24 p.m. in an apartment at The Citadel at Preston.

A thief stole from a woman at the Pavilion on Lovers Lane at an unlisted time.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s rear car lights in the 6800 block of Bradbury Lane.

A shoplifter stole from a retail store in NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.