HP Town Council Reviews Financial, Investment Reports to Start 2023

The Highland Park Town Council spent its first study session of 2023 reviewing the financial and investment reports for the period ending Sept. 30, 2022.

This period was the end of the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The current quarter and fiscal year-to-date average yield for the portfolio are 2.42% and 1.12%, respectively, and income was approximately $268,928 and $474,388, respectively.

To view the full reports, see the two following files.

In other news, during its Jan. 3 meeting and study session, the Town Council:

Approved a proposal submitted by GroGreen Inc. for chemical application services worth $38,275.

Reviewed a request to extend the construction time period for a new single-family residence at 3121 Beverly Drive.

Reviewed an annual contract for the purchase of materials necessary to maintain and repair the town’s water distribution and wastewater collection systems.

Reviewed an interlocal agreement with the North Central Texas Council of Governments for nearmap imagery.

Reviewed proposals submitted for mowing and other services for town parks and green spaces.

Reviewed the replacement of the town’s data center server system.