One Dead After Crash on LBJ Freeway Near Hillcrest Road

Dallas police and fire officials say the driver of a FedEx 18-wheeler died in a crash that happened about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road.

Police say the 18-wheeler was going eastbound on LBJ Freeway when a sedan crashed into it and the 18-wheeler hit a retaining wall.

The driver of the 18-wheeler died at the scene and the driver of the sedan wasn’t injured and stayed at the scene, authorities say.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman said there were no other injuries reported, but there was a fuel leak from the saddle tanks of the 18-wheeler.

The crash remains under investigation.