One Dead After Crash on LBJ Freeway Near Hillcrest Road

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Dallas police and fire officials say the driver of a FedEx 18-wheeler died in a crash that happened about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. 

Police say the 18-wheeler was going eastbound on LBJ Freeway when a sedan crashed into it and the 18-wheeler hit a retaining wall. 

The driver of the 18-wheeler died at the scene and the driver of the sedan wasn’t injured and stayed at the scene, authorities say. 

A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman said there were no other injuries reported, but there was a fuel leak from the saddle tanks of the 18-wheeler. 

The crash remains under investigation.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

