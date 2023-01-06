HP Girls Stay Perfect in District Play

The jump in classification hasn’t looked difficult thus far for Highland Park, which continues to make a strong case as a District 7-6A girls basketball title contender.

The Lady Scots earned their most lopsided victory of the season on Friday with an 88-19 win over Irving to remain unbeaten in district play.

In just its third home game all season and its first since mid-November, HP scored its most points in any game this year while allowing its fewest. The Lady Scots (16-7, 5-0) have beaten their five 7-6A foes by an average margin of more than 40 points.

After dropping two of three games against elite competition at the Sandra Meadows Classic tournament over the holidays, HP bounced back with an impressive road win over Richardson Pearce on Jan. 3 before Friday’s thumping.

Two more road games will wrap up the first half of the league schedule next week for the Lady Scots, who will travel to Irving Nimitz on Tuesday and Lake Highlands on Jan. 13.