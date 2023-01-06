Saturday, January 7, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Highland Park's Evelyn Gruber is defended by Irving's Keily Beltran on Friday. The Lady Scots won 88-19. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Park Cities Sports 

HP Girls Stay Perfect in District Play

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

The jump in classification hasn’t looked difficult thus far for Highland Park, which continues to make a strong case as a District 7-6A girls basketball title contender.

The Lady Scots earned their most lopsided victory of the season on Friday with an 88-19 win over Irving to remain unbeaten in district play.

In just its third home game all season and its first since mid-November, HP scored its most points in any game this year while allowing its fewest. The Lady Scots (16-7, 5-0) have beaten their five 7-6A foes by an average margin of more than 40 points.

After dropping two of three games against elite competition at the Sandra Meadows Classic tournament over the holidays, HP bounced back with an impressive road win over Richardson Pearce on Jan. 3 before Friday’s thumping.

Two more road games will wrap up the first half of the league schedule next week for the Lady Scots, who will travel to Irving Nimitz on Tuesday and Lake Highlands on Jan. 13.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.