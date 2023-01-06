UP City Council OKs Parking Lot Lighting Near HPHS

The University Park City Council Jan. 3 approved an ordinance to allow for parking lot lighting for the lots along Lovers Lane and Hyer Street near Highland Park High School.

“There have been significant concerns over student, teacher, and staff safety due to the lack of lighting in the parking lots, especially during after hour activities. The intent is to provide general lighting coverage across the parking lots for use during early morning/after hours activities,” a Community Development Department application filed with the city read. “The lights will be controlled by a timer and solar sensor and will generally be turned on at 6 a.m. and turned off by 11 p.m.”

Screengrab/City of UP

Highland Park High School PTA President Carrie Cothrum spoke in support of the lighting.

“Our parents have asked for lighting in these parking lots because they have children that are arriving in the dark and leaving school in the dark,” Cothrum said. “We have year-round full days for all of our students.”

Per the ordinance, the lights couldn’t exceed 18’ in height, be switched on earlier than 5:30 a.m., or switched off later than 11 p.m.