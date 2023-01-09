Parish Teacher Suspended After Arrest on Child Pornography Possession Charges

Parish Episcopal School confirmed a teacher was suspended from his job after he was arrested Monday on complaints of possession of child pornography.

Brandon Froning, 31, was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, Dallas County Jail records show. Froning was booked into the Dallas County Jail at 7:14 a.m. Jan. 9.

Froning was suspended from his job and barred from the campus pending further investigation, according to a letter to the Parish Episcopal School community from interim Allen Meyer Family Head of School Michelle Lyon. Froning had worked at Parish since 2021.

In the letter, Lyon also said the incidents don’t appear to involve any current or former Parish students.

“​​News of the arrest is upsetting and sad to everyone in our community. There is no higher priority than the safety and security of our students,” Parish Episcopal School spokeswoman Heather Mills said in a statement to People Newspapers.

“There is no escaping the distressing nature of this news. Please know we share your concerns, and we are emphatic in our commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for each and every student entrusted to our care,” Lyon’s letter added.

According to the letter, Parish conducted multiple reference checks as well as criminal and sex offender background checks on Froning before he was hired and they didn’t reveal any criminal record.