Park Cities Crime Reports Jan. 2-8

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: DINE AND DASH

A crook took a GMC Denali parked outside Hillstone in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 8:35 p.m. Jan. 3.

HIGHLAND PARK

2 Monday

A thief snatched a Celine purse and a Mia-Sophia diaper bag containing a Celine wallet, credit cards, $300, a makeup bag, and more from a home in the 4600 block of N. Versailles Avenue before 7 a.m.

Arrested at 11 a.m.: a 38-year-old man accused of criminal mischief in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive.

A diner at Mi Cocina in Highland Park Village left a Cartier Panther watch valued at $6,000 at the restaurant before 4:23 p.m.

3 Tuesday

Reported at 4:31 p.m.: A careless driver side-swiped a Chevrolet truck parked in the 3400 block of Beverly Drive and didn’t stop to leave information.

4 Wednesday

A scammer used credit cards belonging to a man from the 4900 block of Abbott Avenue and charged at least $5,000 at 2 p.m.

6 Friday

Arrested at 4:26 p.m.: a 48-year-old accused of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with government records in the 3500 block of Armstrong Parkway.

7 Saturday

Arrested at 3:40 a.m.: a 31-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

A good neighbor found two children’s bicycles — one Next Gauntlet and one Schwinn Falcon — left in the 4300 block of Beverly Drive and told authorities at 12:36 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

2 Monday

Arrested at 2:16 a.m.: a 31-year-old man for a warrant in the 1800 block of Forest Lane.

A jerk tried to steal a GMC from the 3400 block of Shenandoah Avenue before 4:30 a.m.

3 Tuesday

A burglar found easy pickings of an iPhone, a Gucci piece, and $50 left in an unlocked Chevrolet Corvette parked in the 8300 block of Preston Center Plaza before 7:20 p.m.

4 Wednesday

Arrested at 2:45 a.m.: a 57-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3900 block of Lovers Lane Circle.

Arrested at 2:45 a.m.: a 48-year-old man accused of unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 3900 block of Lovers Lane Circle.

A shoplifter stole stuff from a CVS in the 6700 block of Preston Road before 11:56 a.m.

A pair of intruders got into the backyard of a home in the 4300 block of San Carlos Drive before 12:38 p.m.

5 Thursday

A ne’er do well got into an Audi Q8 parked in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane and took a Yeti item and Dell computer from 5:40 p.m.

6 Friday

A mischief maker damaged a Chevrolet Tahoe in the 3500 block of Rankin Avenue before 2:26 a.m.

Reported at 2:17 p.m.: a fraudster used the information of a man from the 2900 block of Purdue Street to file for unemployment.

Arrested at 5:20 p.m.: a 43-year-old woman accused of theft in the 6800 block of Snider Plaza.

A thief took a Townie and a Banwood bicycle from a home in the 3400 block of Normandy Avenue before 6:37 p.m.

8 Sunday

Arrested at 1:15 a.m.: a 46-year-old man for a warrant. No address was given.

A burglar broke into a Volvo XC60 parked in the 6700 block of Hillcrest Avenue and grabbed a Louis Vuitton handbag from inside before 3:16 p.m.

Arrested at 10 p.m.: a 67-year-old accused of driving with an expired driver’s license in the 3300 block of Daniel Avenue.