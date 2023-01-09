Tickets on Sale For Junior Symphony Ball

Tickets for the 65th-annual Junior Symphony Ball are on sale, and more than 2,000 high school students from 35 schools are expected to attend the event from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Gilley’s.

The JSB is a “Purpose with a Party” fundraising event where high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors come together and celebrate with an evening filled with live music featuring Drake Milligan and DJ Souljah, dancing, professionally staffed gaming tables, raffles, prizes, and refreshments.

The JSB is the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s longest-running fundraiser. It was founded with the concept of“student-led, parent-guided” leadership. While JSB has evolved in scope and participation size, it has always been a high school student fundraising event for the DSO hosted by area 10th-12th-grade high school students and their parents. JSB has grown over the decades from just a handful of participating schools to over 35 at the 2022 event, which raised a record amount of $446,000.

The 2023 co-chairs are Will Searcy (ESD), Mary Ellen Schoellkopf (Highland Park), Sydney Hoyl (Hockaday), Dylan Gibbons (Jesuit), Alexa Plumlee (Parish), Bowden Slates (St. Mark’s), and Alexandra Paredes (Ursuline).

The steering committee consists of more than 500 students and is growing. Students can participate by purchasing a single ticket for $125 or joining the steering committee for $385. Tickets can be purchased on the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s website.

Participating high schools include Alcuin School, Bishop Lynch, Booker T. Washington, Cambridge, Cistercian, Dallas International School, Episcopal School of Dallas, Greenhill, Highland Park, Hillcrest, Hockaday, Jesuit, John Paul II, Lake Highlands, Parish Episcopal, Prince of Peace Christian, Shelton, St. Mark’s of Texas, Ursuline Academy, and Woodrow Wilson.