Lady Scots Start Perfect at Home Tourney

Highland Park began the girls soccer season by defending its home turf with three straight wins at the Highlander Classic tournament over the weekend.

The Lady Scots outscored their opponents by a combined margin of 14-1 to claim the championship at the event. In the boys division, HP finished with a 2-0-1 mark while not allowing any goals in its three games.

On the girls side, HP opened with a 4-0 win over Cedar Park on Thursday behind two goals from Hattie Patterson and one apiece from Ella Weathersby and Hattie Speicher.

Weathersby added two goals during an 8-0 thumping of Midland Legacy on Friday, and the Lady Scots closed tournament play with a 2-1 victory over Midlothian on Saturday.

The HP boys torched Carrollton Newman Smith 5-0 in their opening game behind a hat trick from Jake Whitehurst. He also scored, along with Brant Williams, during a 2-0 victory over Midlothian on Friday. The Scots wrapped up the event with a scoreless draw against Carrollton R.L. Turner.

Other participating boys teams in the round-robin event included Adamson and Sunset, and girls squads were Dripping Springs, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Mansfield Legacy, and Fort Worth Nolan.