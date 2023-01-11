HP Boys Suffer First Loss in 7-6A Opener

Highland Park’s first defeat of the boys soccer season on Tuesday also snapped a 28-game winning streak in district games.

The Scots fell 1-0 to Irving on the road in the District 7-6A opener, following on the heels of three consecutive shutouts at the Highlander Classic tournament over the weekend.

HP will look to bounce back beginning Thursday at the MSU Soccer Showcase in Wichita Falls. The Scots (3-1-1, 0-1) will face Tyler on Thursday, Fort Worth Trimble Tech on Friday, and Wichita Falls on Saturday. They will resume the 7-6A schedule on Jan. 17 at Irving Nimitz.