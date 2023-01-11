Preston Hollow Crime Reports Jan. 2-8

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WIRED!

A thief attempted to steal a woman’s car by damaging the dashboard wiring before 5:51 p.m. Jan. 5 in the parking lot of Preston Center.

2 Monday

Before 1:25 p.m., a burglar forced entry into a car and stole stuff in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A reckless driver hit a parked vehicle before 10:55 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A burglar stole property from a man’s garage at an unlisted time in the 4400 block of Taos Road.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a catalytic converter in the parking lot of Good Shepherd Episcopal School.

3 Tuesday

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning before 5:22 a.m. at a home in the 6560 block of Turner Way.

A visitor received a criminal trespass warning at a store in Preston Forest Shopping Center before 11:05 a.m.

A front door was reported open before 11:58 a.m. in the 5200 block of Park Lane.

Stolen before 1:09 p.m.: a woman’s car from the 6200 block of Boca Raton Drive.

A thief received a criminal trespass warning at NorthPark Center before 2:39 p.m.

A woman fell out of a home window causing serious bodily injury before 6:27 p.m. in the 5500 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

A drunk driver was caught before 10:59 p.m. in the 6900 block of Royal Lane.

At an unlisted time, a burglar entered a man’s vehicle and stole from it in a parking lot in the 8600 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard.

A burglar entered a man’s car and stole his handgun at an unlisted time in the 5400 block of Pebblebrook Drive.

At an unlisted time, a shoplifter stole from a store in NorthPark Center.

4 Wednesday

An aggressor pointed a pistol at a man causing him to fear for his life before 1:19 p.m. in the 13000 block of Inwood Road.

Before 3:37 p.m., an unknown burglar broke into a woman’s vehicle and stole her property in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

At the conclusion of a traffic stop, a man lost his driver’s license before 6:49 p.m. in the 9100 block of the Dallas North Tollway.

A woman’s vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of NorthPark Center before 9:03 p.m.

A reckless driver hit a woman’s parked car and left without leaving information at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Preston Oaks Shopping Center.

Damaged at an unlisted time: property at a construction site in the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway.

5 Thursday

A drunk driver was caught before 12:57 a.m. in the 10700 block of Preston Road.

Stolen before 4:09 p.m.: a man’s vehicle in the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

A robber pointed a gun at a man and demanded property before 4:10 p.m. in the 6400 block of Orchid Lane.

A shoplifter stole from a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

6 Friday

A home’s side door was reported open before 8:44 a.m. in the 5600 block of Stanford Drive.

A burglar damaged a man’s vehicle and removed items from it before 9:21 a.m. in a parking lot in the 4700 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Before 6:30 p.m., there was a hit and run to a woman’s car in the parking lot of Preston Oaks Shopping Center.

Someone stole from a woman in the parking lot of Preston Forest Village at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from a retail store in Preston Forest Shopping Center at an unlisted time.

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a man in a NorthPark Center department store.

7 Saturday

An unknown burglar forced entry into a woman’s vehicle and stole property before 6:01 p.m. in the parking lot at the northeast corner of West Northwest Highway and Midway Road.

Nonviolent family offenses were reported at an unlisted time at the Chick-fil-A in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

A thief stole from a woman’s home in the 4700 block of Purdue Avenue.

A shoplifter was arrested for stealing from a NorthPark Center storefront before 10:11 p.m. and received a criminal trespass warning.

A thief stole from a business construction site in the 10200 block of Gaywood Road at an unlisted time.

8 Sunday

Before 4:16 a.m., a burglar entered a man’s vehicle and home and stole stuff in the 6600 block of Northwood Road.

A burglar broke a man’s car window and stole his property before 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Inwood Village.

A burglar stole a woman’s car before 10:11 p.m. from the parking lot of Rex’s Seafood and Market.

A shoplifter stole from a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.