Love Field Community Meeting Set for Jan. 17

The next quarterly meeting of Dallas Love Field’s Good Neighbor program will be in person at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Aviation Foxtronics building (3448 W. Mockingbird Lane).

Attendees are encouraged, but not required to register to attend on Dallas Love Field’s website.

Love Field staff will provide updates on airport projects and attendees will be able to participate in a question-and-answer session.

For more information, call Love Field’s operations center at 214-670-5683 or email [email protected]