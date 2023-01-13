Dallas and Tampa will Battle in the Tiff’s Treats Throwdown

I love cookies. They are cute, delicious, mostly circular, and the word cookie itself is happy. I’ve always loved cookies but when my now 28-year-old son (whose last name is Cook and was called “Cookie” by the football coaches) was a junior at Highland Park High School, I served as the third Friday cookie lady in the cafeteria and witnessed first-hand the profound impact that warm chocolate chip cookies had on students and faculty alike.

Tiff likes cookies, too. That’s Tiff as in Tiff’s Treats, the Austin-based cookie company that is celebrating 24 years of delivering warm, fresh, happy cookies to thousands of people in Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Colorado, North Carolina and now in Tampa, Florida.

To celebrate its entry into Tampa, Tiff’s Treats has created the Tiff’s Treats Throwdown, a friendly football wager pitting Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and his Dallas Cowboys against Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and her Tom Brady’s Buccaneers.

Monday night’s NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Cowboys and the Bucs is critical for both teams: the winning team’s city will receive 500 dozen warm Tiff’s Treats cookies to be distributed as each mayor sees fit.

Mayor Eric Johnson Loves Snickerdoodles PHOTO: Tiff’s Treats

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, whose favorite flavor is Snickerdoodle, intends to send cookies out to Dallas first responders and the city’s youth.

“The Cowboys have put together a terrific season, and the City of Dallas and all of Cowboys Nation is excited for our team to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with hot, fresh cookies on the line,” Johnson said.” “I also want to thank my good friend Mayor Jane Castor for participating in this fun wager and thank Tiff’s Treats for baking in higher stakes for this game. Go Cowboys!”

Should the Old Man and the C win, Mayor Jane Castor will treat Tampa’s frontline workers to Tiff’s Treats.

Warm cookies make a very nice game time snack, especially if you’re doing Dry January and you still want some kind of indulgence/pacifier to help you get through the game. And, if you want to help Tiff’s Treats celebrate its birthday this month, you can join their online Birthday Guest List and get offers and free treats.

Go Cowboys!