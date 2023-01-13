Faith Friday: MLK Symposium at St. Paul UMC

The Dallas Institute of Humanities and Culture’s annual MLK Symposium in partnership with St. Paul United Methodist Church honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 13.

To register for the free event, visit the Dallas Institute of Humanities and Culture’s website.

During the symposium, Dr. Lerone Martin, director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University, will ask the question “do we have the spiritual depth, what Dr. King called “soul force,” to meet his challenge today?”

The setting for the symposium, St. Paul United Methodist Church at 1816 Routh Street, was built by formerly enslaved people under a brush arbor 150 years ago this year and restored by Sidney Pittman, Dallas’ first practicing Black architect.