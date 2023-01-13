Scots Carry Win Streak Into LH Rematch

After a resounding victory over rival Jesuit Dallas on Tuesday, Highland Park extended its boys basketball winning streak to six games on Friday.

The Scots wrapped up the first half of the District 7-6A schedule with a 61-37 win at Richardson Pearce. Dylan Walker scored a game-high 23 points for HP and Coleson Messer had 14.

Meanwhile, Jordan Stribling was the hero in the triumph over the Rangers. The big man scored the Scots’ first eight points and finished with a 19 to go with 14 rebounds. Walker added 12 points while Drew McElroy contributed 10 points and nine assists.

The Scots (18-5, 7-1) will travel to face Lake Highlands on Jan. 17 for their third showdown with the state-ranked Wildcats this season. HP dropped the prior two meetings by a combined margin of 12 points — in the district opener on Dec. 9 and at the Allen tournament three weeks later.