HP's Noah Morse (132 pounds) grapples with an opponent from McKinney Boyd during the Scot Super Six on Saturday. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Depth Propels Scots to Dual Meet Success

Highland Park defended its home mat with a successful showing at the annual Scot Super Six dual event on Saturday. The field included wrestlers from Bishop Lynch, Flower Mound, McKinney Boyd, Midlothian Heritage, and Woodrow Wilson.

HP junior Carter Baumgartner earned his 100th career match victory during the meet. He joins senior teammate David Ray, who reached the same milestone at the recent Plano East Holiday Duals.

The Scots have thrived through a busy stretch over the last few weeks that included a fourth-place result at the Santa Slam tournament in Coppell, and third-place showings in dual meets at Plano East and Frisco Heritage. Other top wrestlers for HP have included Jarek Delgado, Noah Morse, Jack Rice, and Matthew Winford.

Next up, the Scots will compete at the Texas High School Wrestling Coaches Association State Duals on Jan. 21 before returning home to wrap up the regular season with a dual meet on Jan, 27 against Wakeland and South Grand Prairie.

