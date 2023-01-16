Park Cities Crime Reports Jan. 9-15

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: Where are the Reports?

Staff at the town of Highland Park and city of University Park offices were off Monday, Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but we’ll update this post with the rest of the crime reports when we receive them.

HIGHLAND PARK

9 Monday

Arrested at 6:50 a.m.: a 26-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

10 Tuesday

Arrested at 3:16 a.m.: a 29-year-old woman accused of possession of a controlled substance, driving with an invalid license, and for warrants in the 5100 block of Preston Road.

Arrested at 3:47 p.m.: a 37-year-old man accused of driving without insurance, with an invalid license, and for a warrant in the 5500 block of Key Street.

11 Wednesday

Arrested at 10:28 p.m.: a 39-year-old man for a warrant in Highland Park Village.