What a Trip: HP Soccer Teams Travel Well

The Highland Park girls returned home from the Governor’s Cup soccer tournament in Georgetown with three straight wins in the elite division.

Meanwhile, the HP boys bounced back from a defeat in the District 7-6A opener with a 14-goal outburst in three games at the MSU Soccer Showcase in Wichita Falls.

Jake Whitehurst had five goals during the tournament, including two each in a 4-3 victory over Tyler on Thursday and an 8-1 drubbing of Fort Worth Trimble Tech on Friday. HP also topped Wichita Falls 2-0 in its final game.

Additional goal scorers for the Scots (6-1-1, 0-1) included Brant Williams, Rene Benitez, Jake Tanzy, Rhett Rapuzzi, Gray Godfrey, and Paul Michael Healy.

The Lady Scots (6-0) earned consecutive shutouts against Pearland, Austin Vandegrift, and Klein Oak in the three-day event. Combined with its championship in the season-opening Highlander Classic, HP has outscored its opponents by a combined 22-1.

The Lady Scots wrapped up nondistrict play by hosting McKinney Boyd on Tuesday followed by a neutral-site game against defending SPC champion Hockaday on Jan. 20.

The boys team continued district play on Tuesday at Irving Nimitz before returning home on Jan. 20 to begin a three-game homestand against Richardson Pearce.