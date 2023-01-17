Dallas CASA Young Professionals’ annual CASAblanca casino party returns Feb. 4.

The festivities will feature casino games like blackjack, craps, and poker, as well as cocktails, appetizers, prizes, and live music from the Special Edition Band from 8 p.m. Feb. 4 to midnight at the Hall on Dragon 1500 Dragon Street. Event co-chairs are Anuka Dhakal, Brooke Donelson, and Melissa Wong.

All proceeds from the event will benefit children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are living in the protective care of the state.

Dallas CASA Young Professionals, is a group of local young professionals under 40 who serve as an outreach, volunteer, and fundraising arm for Dallas CASA. Founded in 2009, the mission of the Young Professionals is to increase awareness of Dallas CASA and the children the agency serves while providing social and charitable events.

For more information, visit Dallas CASA’s website.