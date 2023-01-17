Comings and Goings

Now Open

Alchemy 43

6465 E. Mockingbird Lane

The aesthetics brand specializing in minimally invasive “micro treatments” like Botox, fillers, and other skincare treatments opened its first Dallas location in November.

Dallas Yoga Center

4140 Lemmon Ave.

The studio offering yoga and mindfulness classes with sound healing, breath work, energy healing, sound healing, reiki, and yoga nidra opened in a new space at the intersection of Lemmon Avenue and Douglas Avenue above Gloria’s in November.

Haystack Burgers

Preston Forest Shopping Center

The locally owned burger spot opened its fifth Dallas-Fort Worth location in a 2,755-square-foot space in the Preston-Forest shopping center. Standout burgers include the haystack with applewood smoked bacon, onions, cheddar cheese, housemade barbecue sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles; the Escabeche with jalapeño escabeche, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle mayo, and onions; and the chicken fried burger with jalapeño-bacon cream gravy. The restaurant also offers 12 draught handles with rotating local DFW beers.

Heyday

3010 N. Henderson Ave.

The facial and skincare shop offering personalized facial services, products, and more opened its first Texas location in December.

Mendocino Farms

Preston Oaks Shopping Center

The fast-casual restaurant, known for seasonal sandwiches, salads, and soups, recently opened its fifth Dallas-area location in Preston Hollow.

Teressa Foglia

Highland Park Village

The celebrity hat maker’s first Dallas pop-up storefront location is open next to Loro Piana until Jan. 5.

Temporarily Closing

Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine

The Shops of Highland Park

Julian Barsotti’s Italian eatery, which was until recently in a high-profile trademark dispute with New York-based Major Food Group’s new Dallas outpost Carbone will temporarily close in January to renovate and rebrand with a different name.