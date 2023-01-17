Total Wine Hosts Dos Hombres Mezcal Co-founders

If you thought the line was crazy at the North Central Expressway Spec’s “bourbon drop” on New Year’s Eve Eve, brace yourself for Total Wine on Saturday.

The store located at 9350 N. Central Expressway will be hosting Breaking Bad stars and Dos Hombres Mezcal co-founders Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul for a bottle signing.

The pair will be at the store from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 21. While an RSVP isn’t required, fans are encouraged to arrive early to wait in line.

The brand, co-founded by the actors plus third-generation mezcalero Gregorio Velasco, is a mezcal born out of longtime friendship and passion for the enchanting agave spirit. The team is careful to respect the origins of mezcal while recognizing their opportunity to share it with the world.

For more information about the drink or to purchase a bottle, visit its website.