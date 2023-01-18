Dallas Regional Chamber Meeting Features Mark Cuban

The Dallas Regional Chamber celebrated its 2023 annual meeting Jan. 17, headlined by Preston Hollow neighbor Mark Cuban.

During his conversation with moderator and CEO of The 19th, Emily Ramshaw, Cuban spoke on CostPlusDrugs.com (comically plugging the site domain throughout the discussion), confirmed that a presidential run isn’t in his future, and said he wants to be remembered for being a good dad.

The Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank personality brought what appeared to be undivided attention from Dallas business leaders who flooded the Winspear Opera House.

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs Co. was his biggest point of discussion, and he described how he keeps costs low for consumers by taking the cost the company pays for drugs and adding a 15% markup, a $3 pharmacist fee, and $5 for shipping.

“Sometimes disruption is just about simplifying,” Cuban said. “The pharmaceutical industry has just morphed into a very complicated industry.”

The company now has nearly 2 million customers in about a year of business, and it keeps costs low by cutting the middleman and getting prescriptions directly to consumers using their formula.

“It took out all the mystery of how drugs are priced,” Cuban said.

Cuban also, during a lightning speed round of questions, shared what song he’d listen to for the rest of his life (which is “Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys, by the way), the influx of sweets in his pantry, and one of his favorite parts of owning the Mavs: “When there’s a game-winning shot, I get to run on the court and jump in the pile and not get arrested.”