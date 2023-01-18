HP Falls to Lake Highlands in Double OT

The Highland Park boys have dropped just six games all season, and three of them have come against District 7-6A rival Lake Highlands — by a combined total of 16 points.

The latest heartbreaker for the Scots came in double overtime on Tuesday when the state-ranked Wildcats emerged from a seesaw affair with a hard-fought 80-76 win.

Dylan Walker scored a game-high 33 points for HP, while Tre Johnson countered with 30 for Lake Highlands in a game that was tight throughout.

In addition to seeing their six-game winning streak end, the Scots (18-6, 7-2) fell into a tie for second place in the district standings with Richardson. Only two of their defeats against the Wildcats counted in league play since the other meeting came in a holiday tournament in Allen.

After a bye on Friday, the Scots will return to action on Jan. 24 against Irving before facing Richardson in a key road clash on Jan. 27.