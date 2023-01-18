Preston Hollow Crime Reports Jan. 9-15

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WHEEL LIFT GONE WRONG

Before 7:27 a.m. Jan. 9, a burglar used a wheel lift to attempt to take a man’s truck in the 6500 block of Greenwich Lane. Luckily for the vehicle owner, the thief didn’t succeed.

9 Monday

A drunk driver was caught before 4:20 a.m. in the 6000 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

A burglar forced entry into the 7-Eleven in Preston Royal Village and stole the ATM before 6:04 a.m.

A vehicle that was stolen out of town was recovered at Preston Royal Village before 6:04 a.m.

An unexplained death was reported before 12:52 p.m. in the 9000 block of Lemmon Avenue.

Reckless damage was reported in the NorthPark Center parking garage before 3:53 p.m.

Stolen before 9:19 p.m.: property from someone at a NorthPark Center department store.

At an unlisted time, a burglar entered a man’s garage unit and stole his property at FOX Corporate Housing in the 8500 block of Preston Road.

Someone stole from a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

10 Tuesday

PHOTO: Unsplash

A burglar entered a man’s car and stole his property before 1:22 p.m. in the parking lot of Preston Forest Village.

Before 9:39 p.m., someone was in possession of a pill tablet which was believed to be Xanax in the 11800 block of Inwood Road.

A thief took property without permission in the 8600 block of Thackery Street at an unlisted time.

Someone stole from a man at a house in the 7100 block of South Janmar Drive at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from a man at Preston Royal Village at an unlisted time.

11 Wednesday

A woman’s niece used her credit card on Amazon without permission before 10:03 a.m. in the 5300 block of Waneta Drive.

Before 11:43 p.m., a man’s parked car was hit by a reckless driver who didn’t leave their information behind in the 6300 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A fraudster tried to cash a stolen check with a stolen driver’s license before 1:08 p.m. at Inwood National Bank.

A shoplifter stole from NorthPark Center and got a criminal trespass warning before 4:03 p.m.

A reckless driver hit a man’s car then fled the scene in the parking lot of Preston Forest Shopping Center then fled the scene before 4:18 p.m.

A burglar entered a man’s vehicle and stole from it without consent before 4:43 p.m. in the 5800 block of Gramercy Place.

A drunk driver was operating a vehicle with an expired driver’s license before 8:24 p.m. in the 3500 block of Inwood Road.

A known offender received a criminal trespass warning at Preston Center before 8:31 p.m.

A burglar broke into a man’s car with the intention of stealing in the 11500 block of Hillcrest Road at an unlisted time.

12 Thursday

A thief stole from a man in the 5900 block of Luther Lane before 2:35 p.m.

Stolen before 3:26 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from the parking lot of Preston Center.

Before 5:19 p.m., a burglar stole a man’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

At an unknown time, a man’s vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of the Hilton Dallas/Park Cities.

Someone stole from a woman at an unlisted time in the 4300 block of West Northwest Highway.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Stolen at an unknown time: a man’s car from the parking lot of Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field.

A man’s property was stolen from his vehicle at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

13 Friday

Stolen before 8:18 a.m.: a man’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A NorthPark Center visitor took property with the intent of acting as an employee before 7:30 p.m.

Damaged in the 6300 block of Diamond Head Circle: a woman’s property at an unlisted time.

Someone stole from a woman at the Central Market in Preston Oaks Shopping Center at an unlisted time.

14 Saturday

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning before 9:38 a.m. at the Cooper Hotel and Conference Center.

Before 2:04 p.m., a burglar entered a woman’s vehicle and stole stuff in the parking lot of Inwood Village.

A NorthPark Center-goer received a criminal trespass warning before 5:41 p.m.

A burglar forced entry into a woman’s condo and tried to steal stuff before 7:44 p.m. in the 6300 block of Diamond Head Circle.

A thief stole from a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

15 Sunday

PHOTO: Unsplash

An unknown offender kicked in a woman’s wooden backyard gate at an unlisted time in the 5300 block of Meaders Lane.