4word Hosts 8th Annual Gala

Dallas-based faith organization 4word is holding its eighth annual gala Feb. 25.

The event, themed “UNSTOPPABLE: An Evening with IT Cosmetics Founder, Jamie Kern Lima,” will be held at the Omni Frisco hotel and co-chaired by Darcy Cowell and Favor Lee with Jill Perrin as the honorary chair.

The event will feature a reception, silent auction, dinner, live auction, and Jamie Kern Lima as the keynote speaker. Lima is an entrepreneur, champion of women, investor, speaker, and co-founder of IT Cosmetics, a company she started in her living room and sold to L’Oreal for $1.2 billion.

“4word is thrilled to welcome Jamie Kern Lima as the keynote speaker for our eighth annual gala,” founder Diane Paddison said. “Jamie is passionate about inspiring and mentoring entrepreneurs, building businesses, and making a positive difference in the lives of women around the globe.”

The 2023 gala will provide funding to support 4word’s faith-based mission that empowers and inspires women in the workplace to reach their God-given potential with confidence. Programs include a global community of Christian women, a mentor program with 200 mentors, and life-changing content that isn’t available through work.

For 11 years, the 4word team has influenced more than 900,000 women across through its mission-driven platforms.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.4wordwomen.org/gala. Tickets start at $500, and the gala will begin at 6 p.m.