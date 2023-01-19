Dallas Center for Dermatology and Aesthetics Expands Preston Sherry Plaza Space

The Dallas Center for Dermatology and Aesthetics expanded its space in Preston Sherry Plaza building in Preston Center and is finishing a renovation of its suites.

The dermatology practice took over the suite next door to their original suite in the building, nearly doubling its space from the original 5,916-square-foot suite leased in 2000 to a total of 11,501 square feet.

“Since 2000, we have been at this location serving clients nearby in the Park Cities, Preston Hollow, Dallas, and beyond,” said Dr. Lori Stetler, founder of Dallas Center for Dermatology and Aesthetics. “However, our continual growth and development convinced us that remaining and expanding would guarantee that dynamic through our new lease term until 2034.”

Eliza Solender with Solender/Hall, Inc. represented Dallas Center for Dermatology and Aesthetics, and Jeff Eckert, James Esquivel, and Haley Hullett with JLL represented the landlord.

“This real estate expansion shows how their successful practice needs more space to better serve their existing clients and to add new ones,” Solender said. “It was ideal to be able to expand into connected space to their existing office. Having a balcony for their clients and business events is an added benefit in a prime Dallas location. I am thrilled to help them with their lease so that they can focus on their business.”

Solender/Hall, the commercial real estate services firm, focuses on helping nonprofits buy, sell, and lease commercial estate in North Texas.