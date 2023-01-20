Blood Stem Cell Donor Needed for Campbell Fearing
Campbell Fearing, 22, the son of renowned chef Dean Fearing and restauranteur Lynae Fearing, was recently diagnosed with leukemia and is in need of a life-saving blood stem cell donor.
Campbell is a biblical studies student at Dallas Baptist University who works in his mother’s restaurant Lovers Seafood and Market. Lovers Seafood and Market will host a donor drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 22 at the restaurant at 5200 W. Lovers Lane with blood-cancer-fighting nonprofit DKMS to help find a match for Campbell and others in need.
Anyone between the ages of 18 and 55 and interested in becoming a donor can register with DKMS and have their cheek swabbed to determine whether they’re a match.
Per DKMS, about 15,000 people in the U.S. are looking for a blood stem cell donation, and about 70% of people with blood-related diseases need a donor outside of their families.
After a trip to the dentist after noticing his gums had become unusually swollen, it was suggested that he have bloodwork done, which resulted in a hospital admission where Campbell was diagnosed with leukemia.
To register or learn more about the donation process, visit DKMS’ website.
Campbell’s mother Lynae co-owns Lovers Seafood and Market, Shinsei, and Dea in the Lovers Lane-Inwood Road area, and his father Dean Fearing, founder and owner of Fearing’s Restaurant at the Ritz Carlton, is among Dallas’ most well-known chefs. Dean previously worked at the Mansion on Turtle Creek.