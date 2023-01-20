DPD: Man Found Shot in Vehicle on North Central Expressway Service Road

Dallas police say a man found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 5900 block of North Central Expressway Service Road near Mockingbird Station shortly before 11 p.m. Jan. 19 died from his injuries.

Officers responded to the shooting call at 10:45 p.m. Jan. 19 and say they found Khurram Ali, 33, in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Ali was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police didn’t identify any suspects and an investigation is ongoing. We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.

Those with any information about the incident are asked to contact Detective Timothy Johnston at 214-671-3523 or at [email protected]. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment in this case. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 214-373-8477.