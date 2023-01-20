Faith Friday: New Senior Minister Joins Preston Road Church of Christ

Preston Road Church of Christ has a new senior minister as of December.

Josh Kingcade joined Preston Road Church of Christ at 6409 Preston Road from Memorial Road Church of Christ in Edmond, Okla, where he taught and helped equip volunteers to teach classes.

Kingcade also taught college students, having served as an adjunct instructor in the College of Biblical Studies at Oklahoma Christian University and as a contributor to the religion and teaching blog Seminarium.

For more information about Kingcade and Preston Road Church of Christ, visit their website.