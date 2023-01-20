One Arrested In Connection With Cole Park Shooting

Dallas police say they arrested a 17-year-old boy Jan. 18 on a complaint of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a Jan. 12 shooting that injured a fellow high-school student after a fight broke out in Cole Park.

Police said the student who was shot remains in stable condition as of Jan. 19.

Dallas police say the student who was shot was walking home from school shortly before 5 p.m. Jan. 12 when he was approached by a group of about five other students, the fight broke out, and one of them pulled a gun, and shot.

The student who was shot was taken to a hospital and the other students involved ran off after the shooting, according to police.