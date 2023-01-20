Friday, January 20, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

File photo
Crime Park Cities Preston Hollow 

One Arrested In Connection With Cole Park Shooting

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Dallas police say they arrested a 17-year-old boy Jan. 18 on a complaint of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a Jan. 12 shooting that injured a fellow high-school student after a fight broke out in Cole Park.

Police said the student who was shot remains in stable condition as of Jan. 19. 

Dallas police say the student who was shot was walking home from school shortly before 5 p.m. Jan. 12 when he was approached by a group of about five other students, the fight broke out, and one of them pulled a gun, and shot.

The student who was shot was taken to a hospital and the other students involved ran off after the shooting, according to police. 

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

You May Also Like

Resolution of the Carbone’s vs. Carbone Legal Fight

Rachel Snyder 0

UP City Council Welcomes New Members

Rachel Snyder 0

Shuttle Buses to Temporarily Replace DART Light Rail Between Two Stations

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.