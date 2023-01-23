Park Cities Crime Reports Jan. 16-22

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WATCH YOUR WATCHES

A crook took a $22,000 Rolex watch and a $7,000 Panerai Luminor watch from a home in the 4300 block of Southern Avenue before 7:30 a.m. Jan. 17.

HIGHLAND PARK

16 Monday

Arrested at 9:37 a.m.: a 30-year-old accused of burglary of a building and theft of mail in the 4900 block of Abbott Avenue.

Arrested at 5:45 p.m.: a 30-year-old accused of failure to identify, intentionally giving false information, and tampering with government records in the 4300 block of Rheims Place.

17 Tuesday

Arrested at 8:26 p.m.: a 30-year-old for a warrant in the 4800 block of Abbott Avenue.

18 Wednesday

A burglar got into a Lexus CT parked in the 4500 block of Versailles Avenue, rummaged through it, and took a pair of AirPods and a portable battery before 6:45 a.m.

Christmas lights sparked a brief grass fire outside a home in the 4200 block of Belclaire Avenue at 5:10 p.m.

A driver with a faulty headlight led police who tried to initiate a traffic stop in the 3100 block of Mockingbird Lane on a brief chase at 10:20 p.m.

21 Saturday

Arrested at 4:49 a.m.: a 49-year-old accused of driving while intoxicated and for warrants in the 4300 block of Lakeside Drive.

22 Sunday

A careless driver hit an Amazon van while trying to merge into traffic in the 3900 block of Mockingbird Lane at 4:14 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

16 Monday

Arrested at 1:17 a.m.: a 28-year-old man for a warrant in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

17 Tuesday

A burglar broke into a Cadillac Escalade parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road and took a MacBook Pro at 7:45 p.m.

18 Wednesday

Reported at 8:17 a.m.: a mischief maker cut an Internet cable in the 3600 block of Northwest Parkway.

Reported at midnight: a fraudster took wire payments for thousands of dollars from a man in the 4200 block of McFarlin Boulevard despite knowing the equipment was unavailable.

19 Thursday

A ne’er do well took a bicycle from the 8300 block of Preston Center Plaza before 10:30 a.m.

A burglar got into a Chevrolet SIlverado parked in the 4400 block of Purdue Street before 11:15 a.m.

Arrested at 11:13 p.m.: a 27-year-old man for a warrant in the 6600 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

20 Friday

A jerk harassed a man from the 3600 block of Northwest Parkway before midnight.

Reported at 11:07 a.m.: a crook took a MacBook Pro from a vehicle in the 4000 block of Wentwood Drive.