Tuesday, January 24, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

File photo
Crime Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Park Cities Crime Reports Jan. 16-22

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WATCH YOUR WATCHES

A crook took a $22,000 Rolex watch and a $7,000 Panerai Luminor watch from a home in the 4300 block of Southern Avenue before 7:30 a.m. Jan. 17. 

HIGHLAND PARK

16 Monday

Arrested at 9:37 a.m.: a 30-year-old accused of burglary of a building and theft of mail in the 4900 block of Abbott Avenue.

Arrested at 5:45 p.m.: a 30-year-old accused of failure to identify, intentionally giving false information, and tampering with government records in the 4300 block of Rheims Place

17 Tuesday

Arrested at 8:26 p.m.: a 30-year-old for a warrant in the 4800 block of Abbott Avenue.

18 Wednesday

A burglar got into a Lexus CT parked in the 4500 block of Versailles Avenue, rummaged through it, and took a pair of AirPods and a portable battery before 6:45 a.m.

Christmas lights sparked a brief grass fire outside a home in the 4200 block of Belclaire Avenue at 5:10 p.m.

A driver with a faulty headlight led police who tried to initiate a traffic stop in the 3100 block of Mockingbird Lane on a brief chase at 10:20 p.m.

21 Saturday 

Arrested at 4:49 a.m.: a 49-year-old accused of driving while intoxicated and for warrants in the 4300 block of Lakeside Drive

22 Sunday

A careless driver hit an Amazon van while trying to merge into traffic in the 3900 block of Mockingbird Lane at 4:14 p.m. 

UNIVERSITY PARK

16 Monday

Arrested at 1:17 a.m.: a 28-year-old man for a warrant in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

17 Tuesday

A burglar broke into a Cadillac Escalade parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road and took a MacBook Pro at 7:45 p.m. 

18 Wednesday 

Reported at 8:17 a.m.: a mischief maker cut an Internet cable in the 3600 block of Northwest Parkway.

Reported at midnight: a fraudster took wire payments for thousands of dollars from a man in the 4200 block of McFarlin Boulevard despite knowing the equipment was unavailable. 

19 Thursday

A ne’er do well took a bicycle from the 8300 block of Preston Center Plaza before 10:30 a.m.

A burglar got into a Chevrolet SIlverado parked in the 4400 block of Purdue Street before 11:15 a.m.

Arrested at 11:13 p.m.: a 27-year-old man for a warrant in the 6600 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

20 Friday 

A jerk harassed a man from the 3600 block of Northwest Parkway before midnight.

Reported at 11:07 a.m.: a crook took a MacBook Pro from a vehicle in the 4000 block of Wentwood Drive.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.