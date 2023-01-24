Community Partners of Dallas President, CEO Paige McDaniel Announces Retirement

After two decades, Community Partners of Dallas president and CEO Paige McDaniel will retire.

The nonprofit organization serving abused and neglected children in Dallas County announced McDaniel’s retirement will take effect on May 31.

“Paige has [led] Community Partners of Dallas with organizational efficiency and tremendous joy for almost 21 years and her gifts are responsible for the dramatic success of the agency,” said Travis Dent, chair of the Community Partners of Dallas board of trustees. “During her tenure, the number of children served has increased [by] 400% and the agency’s budget and staff have grown substantially. The board and I are extremely grateful to Paige for her long-time leadership and we know that hundreds of thousands of abused and neglected children of Dallas County are safer due to her work.”

McDaniel began as the only employee of the organization when she was hired in 2002 as its CEO.

Prior to joining Community Partners of Dallas, McDaniel served as a political appointee in Washington, D.C. for the Honorable William J. Bennett in both the Reagan and H.W. Bush administrations at the Department of Education and the Office of National Drug Control Policy. In 1998, she worked in development for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. She then served as executive director for Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer, a fundraising organization supporting pediatric cancer research at the Children’s Medical Center of Dallas, before she moved on to Community Partners of Dallas.

“I cannot even explain the gift I have been given to lead Community Partners of Dallas for all this time; and we all know that there is no better city in the world than Dallas,” McDaniel said. “The people of Dallas care about helping those in our community who are victims of abuse and neglect, and it has been my privilege to be the conduit for their philanthropy.”

McDaniel’s work within Community Partners of Dallas has grown the agency to a staff of 15 people with a larger budget and 48,000 square-foot headquarters to serve more abused and neglected children.

“I am in awe each day when I enter our building,” she said. “I see the children who receive clothing, shoes, and hygiene products to help them on their journey to healing, as well as the CPS caseworkers who valiantly knock on doors most of us wouldn’t dare to knock upon. I am grateful to have such wonderful memories and will continue to support CPD financially and with every ounce of my heart.”

McDaniel currently serves on CC Young’s foundation board and is a long-time member of the Junior League of Dallas, Highland Park United Methodist Church, The Dallas Assembly, Charter 100, and is an alum of Leadership Dallas.

Community Partners of Dallas said its board of trustees will announce its plan to fulfill the position of president and CEO soon.