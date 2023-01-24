Lone Star Wind Orchestra Performs ‘Rhapsodies in Blue’

The Lone Star Wind Orchestra is performing Sunday, Jan. 29 in Rhapsodies in Blue at the Eismann Center.

The three-part show will feature a new multimedia experience of Julie Giroux’s Symphony No. 6, The Blue Marble, George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue featuring North Texas native and internationally-renowned pianist Aaron Kurz, and a performance of Blue Shades by American composer Frank Ticheli.

LSWO director Eugene Migliaro Corporon is leading the performance that features shades of blue representing the Earth and one of Gershwin’s most iconic works.

“As we start the new year, we hope this highly stimulating show is a treat for the eyes and ears,” Corporon said. “Our Rhapsodies in Blue concert merges the past and present — from an Earth-inspired new work, to a beloved century-old composition and an American orchestral classic. Through these works and continued outreach, our hope is that the Lone Star Wind Orchestra inspires change through music, and we look forward to impacting the next generation of musicians.”

The show will begin at 3 p.m. General admission tickets can be purchased for $22 for adults and $12 for seniors and students at EismannCenter.com or by calling 972-744-4650.