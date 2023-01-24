The Cary Council Celebrates, Supports ‘DocStars’ Efune, Higashi, Moon

The Cary Council, a group of young leaders dedicated to advancing early-stage research in support of Southwestern Medical Foundation and UT Southwestern Medical Center, celebrated three $50,000 grant recipients at an Evening with DocStars on Nov. 3 at UT Southwestern.

“The signature event created by The Cary Council, An Evening with DocStars, has been an exciting evening for all who participate while providing the means to significantly invest in this next generation of outstanding talent,” said Southwestern Medical Foundation president and CEO Kathleen M. Gibson.

The recipients:

• Dr. Proshad Efune, whose research seeks to predict which children will be at risk for severe breathing complications following tonsillectomy.

• Robin Higashi, Ph.D., who seeks to improve delivery of telehealth care to underserved cancer patients.

• Dr. Dominic Moon, who aims to tailor head and neck cancer treatment regimens to each specific patient.

