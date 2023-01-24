UP City Council OKs Replacing Computer-Aided Dispatch/Records Management System

The University Park City Council on Jan. 17 agreed to replace the computer-aided dispatch/records management system software used by the city’s police and fire departments.

The plan to migrate the city’s existing CAD/RMS to a new application will be done as part of a six-year, $780,211.60 contract.

The application, which the city’s used since 1999, helps facilitate everything from dispatching, records management, parking ticket administration, arrest processing, issuance of citations, management of property and evidence, and more.

“The vendor is no longer offering the software that we’re currently on to new customers, the software is currently on an operating system that is reaching end of life at the end of this year and so there’s a need for us to move off of both the operating system and the platform,” Mark Madolora, the city’s public safety technical support administrator, said.

In other news:

The city council approved an ordinance designating no parking along the east curb line of the 8000 block of Douglas Avenue from Colgate to the city limit from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday in hopes of easing drop-off and pick-up at Christ the King school nearby.

The city council discussed the stormwater master plan for a portion of the Turtle Creek basin in the northeast part of the city.