Filing Open for May Municipal, School Board Races

City Council members seek re-election to Preston Hollow districts

Filing is now open for the May 6 election for Dallas City Council and select Dallas ISD board of trustees seats.

The incumbent city council members representing Preston Hollow, Jaynie Schultz of District 11 and Gay Donnell Willis of District 13, told People Newspapers they are running for re-election.

Schultz says she’s running for re-election to continue serving the people of Dallas and accomplish her goals for the local community.

“I will continue to support the residents and their direct needs, make significant progress with both the Dallas International District and the Esperanza area, prove success with our new panhandling initiative, continue to support all public safety efforts, and build ever-stronger relationships between neighborhood leaders, with city staff, and residents in District 11,” Schultz said.

Willis plans to continue working with the Dallas Police Department to reduce response times and improve officer recruitment and retention, fight for more streets and alley improvement funding, and advocate for efficient trash pick-up and better management of core city services.

“I’m running for re-election to [ensure] the positive momentum generated around the issues most important to District 13 residents won’t be interrupted — like public safety, street and alley maintenance, and continuing to lower property taxes,” Willis said.

“During this first term, I’ve proven my abilities to be a strong and effective advocate for North Dallas neighborhoods,” she continued. “It’s an honor to serve the residents of District 13, and I want to keep working on their behalf.”

Additionally, open Dallas ISD board of trustees positions include the District 2, 6, and 8 seats. District 8 represents Preston Hollow, but incumbent Dustin Marshall did not answer People Newspapers’ multiple inquiries about re-election before press time.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is also running for re-election. Despite speculation about the mayoral race potentially including Michael Hinojosa, the former Dallas ISD superintendent does not intend to run after all.

The Dallas City Council in June agreed on new district boundaries using Census data that stick close to the existing lines. To view the new maps, see the Dallas City Hall website.

The filing period for the city council or board of trustees seats is open until Feb. 17.